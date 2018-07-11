11-year-old dies in ATV accident in Jefferson County

TERRETON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash that killed an 11-year-old boy Saturday morning.

Police responded to the crash at 1577 N. 1950 E. Terreton at about 10 a.m.

Police reports show a 15-year-old male and a 11-year-old male were riding a 4-wheeler in an hayfield. The 15-year-old was driving and lost control of the 4-wheeler causing it to overturn. The 4-wheeler landed on the 11-year-old male causing severe injuries to the child, according to a news release.

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. It was determined neither juvenile was wearing a helmet.

Both juveniles are from Arizona and are brothers. They were visiting family in the area. The 15-year-old driver is with his parents and extended family at this time.