13 gang members and associates indicted on variety of charges

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — A federal grand jury indicted thirteen members and associates of the Aryan Knights and Severely Violent Criminals gangs for crimes including drug distribution, conspiracy, and unlawful possession of firearms, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. The charges stem from an investigation by the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force.

The indicted defendants are:

Tyler James Campbell, 34 of Boise

Jesse Everett Ford, 43 of Kuna

Brian Cade Humphreys, 45 of Meridian

Jeremy Caine Lyons, 40 of Meridian

Jason Schepers, 33 of Caldwell

Kirstin Decker (aka Kirstin Walz), 39 of Boise

Jennifer Lee Sayer, 34 of Boise

Kimberly Ann Hale, 39 of Meridian

John Alan Redfern, 48 of Boise

Frank Lee Gorrell, 40 of Boise

Angela Marie Sheldon (aka Angela Marie Junkert), 43 of Boise

Keith Anthony Murphy, 28 of Boise

Cameron James Ball, 31 of Boise

All were indicted on July 10, 2018.

Of the thirteen individuals indicted, eleven were indicted for drug charges including thirteen counts of distribution of methamphetamine and three counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Two individuals were indicted for firearms charges including three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Campbell, Ford, Sayer, Hale, Gorrell, and Ball are currently in custody at the Ada County Jail. Lyons is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail. Decker and Murphy are currently at the Idaho Department of Correction. Three of the remaining four defendants were arrested last night and this morning. Redfern remains at large.

Federal drug trafficking charges are generally punishable by up to twenty years in prison, a fine up to $1 million, and at least three years of supervised release. Where the defendants are charged with distributing more than five grams of pure methamphetamine, or conspiring to do the same, they face a minimum term of five years and up to forty years in prison, a fine up to $5 million, and at least four years supervised release. Where the defendants are charged with distributing more than fifty grams of pure methamphetamine, or conspiring to do the same, they face a minimum term of ten years and up to life in prison, a fine up to $10 million, and at least five years supervised release.

The charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm is punishable by up to ten years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

The indictments are the result of an investigation by the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force. The Task Force was created approximately twelve years ago and is comprised of federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Department of Homeland Security; Boise Police Department; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Caldwell Police Department; Nampa Police Department; Meridian Police Department; the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; and the Idaho Department of Correction. The Task Force conducts complex long-term investigations of criminal gangs.

The charges are being prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Treasure Valley Partnership, the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the State of Idaho to address gang crimes. The Treasure Valley Partnership is comprised of a group of elected officials in southwest Idaho dedicated to regional coordination, cooperation, and collaboration on creating coherent regional growth. For more information, visit treasurevalleypartners.org.

An indictment is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.