19-year-old boy will likely be paralyzed after Snake River diving accident, officials say

LEWISTON – Zack Moore, 19, of Lewiston was out playing with his friends in the Snake River in Hell’s Gate State Park last Thursday. As he dove in the water, he hit his head on a rock and was knocked unconscious.

Doctors are now saying he will likely be paralyzed from the chest down for the rest of his life.

After Moore was pulled ashore, the Lewiston Tribune reports he told responders he had no feeling below his neck.

He was taken to the hospital. A hospital spokeswoman told the Tribune Moore was in fair condition Friday.

Josh Moore, Zack’s father, said the incident was a complete accident and no alcohol was involved.

“He’s jumped at that beach, I don’t know, several thousand times; I guess it was just a misstep,” Josh Moore said. “Zack is an amazing kid; this was just a total accident.”

Authorities are not sure whether Zack Moore hit the riverbed or an object in the river.

Josh Moore is talking about starting a fundraising campaign in the coming weeks to help with his son’s medical expenses.