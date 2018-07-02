2 pedestrians killed in Twin Falls crash

TWIN FALLS — A woman from Micronesia died and two others were injured in a car crash Saturday night in Twin Falls.

Aikoma Nensy, 38, was killed at the scene and JonJon Anakeneto, 38, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Idaho State Police were called to the crash at 2nd Ave. East and Ketchum Street East around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say Karen D. Guymon, 46, of Twin Falls, was driving westbound on 2nd Avenue in a 2001 Toyota Camry when her vehicle struck Nensy and Anakeneto, who were walking in the lane of travel.

Guymon was also taken to a local emergency room in a personal vehicle.

Police are investigating why the pedestrians were in the road and additional information may be released at a later date.