2 rushed to hospital following crash near Ririe

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

RIRIE — On Saturday, July 21, at approximately 10 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash on US-26 near milepost 342, west of Ririe.

Courtney Prescott, 28, of Ammon, was driving westbound in a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta. A juvenile was driving a 2002 Lincoln LS. The juvenile was turning onto westbound US-26, failed to yield and the Lincoln was struck by the Volkswagen.

Prescott and her passenger, Jennifer Little, 43, of Ammon, were transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The juvenile driver and three juvenile passengers were not transported. All occupants except Little were wearing their seatbelts.

The westbound lanes were blocked for an hour and forty-five minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.