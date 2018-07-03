3 people sent to hospital following crash in Coeur d’Alene over the weekend

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

COEUR D’ALENE – On July 27 just prior to 3:30 pm, a hit and run crash occurred on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley, Washington involving a blue Toyota Tundra pickup.

The Idaho State Police Communications Center received numerous calls reporting the blue Toyota Tundra continuing to drive erratically and in a reckless manner through Idaho. While attempting to locate the Toyota Tundra, we were advised it had crashed eastbound I90 at milepost 11 near Coeur d?Alene.

At approximately 3:36 pm an injury crash occurred on I90 at milepost 11, just west of Coeur d’Alene. A blue 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup driven by Ian M. Bolstad, 24, of Newport, WA rear-ended a blue 2008 Subaru Outback driven by Ellen F. Brown, 57, of Coeur d’Alene. Brown was pushed into the closed section of the construction zone and struck a large post of an overhead traffic sign. The Subaru came to rest on top of the concrete jersey barrier. Bolstad’s pickup came to rest a short distance ahead in the eastbound lanes of I90. I90 was blocked and down to one lane for approximately 3 hours.

Bolstad, Brown, and the passenger of Brown’s vehicle, Joelle E. Tanguay, 33, of Tumwater, WA were transported to Kootenai Health by ambulance. Brown was then flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.