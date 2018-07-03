3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-15 near Malad Summit

MALAD — Idaho State Police are at a three-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15 near Malad Summit.

Traffic is backed up for miles in the southbound lanes as a result.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com an air ambulance is at the scene, but it’s unclear who has been injured or what the extent of those injuries are.

The Pocatello Fire Department is assisting with the crash, according to KPVI.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as they become available.