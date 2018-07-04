4 of the 12 boys stuck inside a flooded cave in Thailand have been rescued

THAILAND – All eyes on Thailand, where four of the 12 boys stuck inside a flooded and treacherous cave have been rescued.

Now rescuers are racing against time to save the remaining eight boys and their coach who have been trapped inside for two weeks.

“It was a very smooth operation today. I’m very grateful for everyone involved,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, Governor of Chiang Rai Province tells CNN.

The soccer team has been trapped inside since late June, and were discovered last week.

Thai authorities were concerned about the children’s health and dangerous weather conditions. But on Sunday, crews decided the conditions weren’t improving and took action.

Divers entered the cave and miraculously pulled off the rescue.

“Think about the responsibility of taking a kid under/beneath there and the conditions are really scary,” rescuer Rafael Aroush says.

“They’ve never experienced anything like this. They will be scared. Full credit to the four that have come out already,” Michael McDonald, another rescuer, says.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they are undergoing examinations, but are said to be in good health.

The next rounds of divers are now replenishing supplies and filling up air tanks before they can attempt another rescue.

“The crucial factor is that they won’t be panicked in the cave. The second is that the weather right now there won’t be any intense flooding,” says Aroush.

With heavy rain in the forecast, rescuers are racing against time.

As the boys parents hold on to hope that the rescuers can pull off more miracles and save each person inside the cave.

“I really, really hope and pray for the kids,” Aroush says.