A hearty and satisfying main dish with some surprising flavors

Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
My tangy mushroom pork chops are so satisfying and saucy, not to mention, so easy to make. The browning of the chops gives them a lovely color and seals in the juices, making them tender and delicious.
The flavors are really unique and yet perfect for pork. There are the tangy flavors of the mayo and vinegar, but the slightly sweet nutmeg and savory onions that all combine in a tasty and satisfying main dish.
Serve this with rice or buttered noodles because you’ll have extra sauce to ladle over the top, making this a warm and delicious dish the whole family will love.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
