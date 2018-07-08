A hearty and satisfying main dish with some surprising flavors

My tangy mushroom pork chops are so satisfying and saucy, not to mention, so easy to make. The browning of the chops gives them a lovely color and seals in the juices, making them tender and delicious.

The flavors are really unique and yet perfect for pork. There are the tangy flavors of the mayo and vinegar, but the slightly sweet nutmeg and savory onions that all combine in a tasty and satisfying main dish.

Serve this with rice or buttered noodles because you’ll have extra sauce to ladle over the top, making this a warm and delicious dish the whole family will love.

Belle’s Tangy Mushroom Pork Chops 1 medium yellow onion, sliced

2 cups sliced brown mushrooms

4 tablespoons butter

4 (1-inch) pork chops

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 cup mayo

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onion and mushrooms and cook until they are wilted slightly browned and tender. Remove and place in a 13 by 9 inch baking pan. In the same skillet, melt another 2 tablespoons of butter, and then brown the chops on all sides. Season the chops with the garlic powder and nutmeg. Remove the chops from the skillet and place them on top on the mushrooms and onions in the baking pan. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes. While the chops are baking, mix together the mayo and vinegar and add the mixture to the skillet. Cook while scraping the drippings from the skillet until the sauce begins to bubble and thicken. When the chops are done, serve them placed on top of the onions and mushrooms and topped with the sauce.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.