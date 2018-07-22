A section of East Anderson in Idaho Falls will be closed all day Sunday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – On Sunday, July 22, TMC Contractors, Inc. will temporarily close East Anderson Street between North Holmes Avenue and North Yellowstone/US Hwy 20/Northgate Mile from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The road closure is necessary for water line replacement and is a continuation of the work that was started last Sunday, July 15. Barring unforeseen conditions, water service to businesses in the area will not be affected.

For public safety purposes, motorists are asked to detour around the work zone for the day.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s continued patience as we complete all of the construction projects as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns about this closure, contact TMC at (208) 243-1616.

