A sweet and tart version of zucchini bread

Share This

I have been baking zucchini bread for decades and have yet to run out of different varieties and flavors that I have been able to create and enjoy. One of my favorites is my lemon poppy seed zucchini bread. It is moist and full of tart lemon flavor, and to make it even more delicious, I drizzle it with a sweet and tangy glaze.

This time of year, the zucchini are plentiful and have usually grown to the size of harbor seals, so they are perfect for breads and other baked goods. I can’t decide if this recipe is a bread or a cake, but no one seems to care, as the slices disappear quickly. This treat takes just minutes to put together and is light enough to be enjoyed even on a warm summer day. And for more zucchini recipes check out my all Zucchini cookbook “The Zucchini Houdini”. You can find it on my website.

Belle’s Lemon Poppy Seed Zucchini Bread Bread 1 box yellow cake mix

2 cups shredded zucchini

¼ c. cooking oil

2 eggs

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

2 Tbsp. lemon zest

Glaze 1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla In a large bowl, mix together the dry cake mix, zucchini, oil, eggs, lemon juice, poppy seeds and lemon zest. Pour into one large well-greased loaf pan or two small loaf pans. Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and the top is browned and springs back. Cool completely. In a small bowl, place the powdered sugar lemon juice and zest and whisk together. Add enough vanilla to make the glaze thin enough to drizzle over the bread.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.net.