A tasty, all-in-one meal made in one pot and ready when you are

Brenda Stanley
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist

Tales of the Dinner Belle

When the weather is warm, the last thing I want to do is heat up my house even more by turning on the
oven or stove. That’s when my slow cooker is especially handy.

My honey balsamic chicken and vegetables is a full meal and can be put together in minutes. When you return at the end of the day, you have a tasty and delicious dinner ready to be served and without having to turn on a single burner or oven knob (do ovens still even have knobs?).

The sauce is tangy and slightly sweet and the chicken is fall apart tender. The juice makes a wonderful sauce to ladle over the top of everything. Better yet, this takes one bowl to mix the sauce, and then it’s all put in one pot to cook, leaving very little clean up time as well!

Belle’s Honey Balsamic Chicken with Vegetables

  • 2 c. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 2 c. Sweet Potatoes or Red Potatoes, peeled and cut into 3 inch chunks
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/3 cup chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons stone ground mustard
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs (oregano, basil, thyme, and sage) or 2 teaspoons dried
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

In a large slow cooker, place the Brussels sprouts and potatoes in an even layer. Sprinkle onion over the
veggies, and then place chicken evenly on top. In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, chicken
broth, honey, mustard, herbs, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. Pour this mixture over
chicken and vegetables. Cover the slow cooker and cook on high about 5 hours or until chicken is fall
apart tender. Garnish with parsley and serve with the juices.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.

