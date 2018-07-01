A tasty, all-in-one meal made in one pot and ready when you are
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Published at
Tales of the Dinner Belle
When the weather is warm, the last thing I want to do is heat up my house even more by turning on the
oven or stove. That’s when my slow cooker is especially handy.
My honey balsamic chicken and vegetables is a full meal and can be put together in minutes. When you return at the end of the day, you have a tasty and delicious dinner ready to be served and without having to turn on a single burner or oven knob (do ovens still even have knobs?).
The sauce is tangy and slightly sweet and the chicken is fall apart tender. The juice makes a wonderful sauce to ladle over the top of everything. Better yet, this takes one bowl to mix the sauce, and then it’s all put in one pot to cook, leaving very little clean up time as well!
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
Respond to this story