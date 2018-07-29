A unique circus debuts in eastern Idaho

Share This

CHUBBUCK — A unique circus debuted in eastern Idaho this weekend.

‘Cirque Italia’ presented their newest and greatest aquatic spectacular for crowds at the Pineridge Mall in Chubbuck.

The show has an exciting dynamic water stage with a 35 thousand gallon water tank.

The stage lifts up and performers perform with water to create beautiful scenes inside their big top tent.

Show officials say it’s a European style circus.

RELATED: Unique display of human aerobatics and technology at circus act coming to eastern Idaho

“Cirque Italia’ is a really unique circus show. We don’t have any animals. We leave the elephants and the tigers in the jungle and we really focus on the abilities of the human body, so it’s all human performances,” says Morgaine Rosenthal, show manager and performer.

There will several other shows at Pineridge Mall on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The circus will also have performances at the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls next week.

You can purchase tickets on their website at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at (941) 704-8572.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.