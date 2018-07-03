Accidental spark likely caused Ammon foothills fire, investigators say

Share This

AMMON — Investigators say a fire that started Sunday in the Ammon foothills was likely caused from an accidental spark.

The fire burned about 15-20 acres of sagebrush and grass. No structures were damaged and nobody was injured.

“The people that saw it start remained there and tried to put it out,” Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The fire was not intentional and wasn’t related to fireworks or anything like that.”

Officials remind everyone to use caution while recreating outdoors as conditions are dry and windy.