UPDATE: Accidents on 17th & Woodruff are clear

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police Dept.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS – IFPD just informed us both wrecks are clear and the flow of traffic is back to normal.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – Two vehicle accidents are causing some stalling in Idaho Falls this afternoon.

The first accident occurred at Curtis Ave and West 17th Street at 2:03 p.m. Three tow trucks are in the process of towing vehicles, which include a silver sedan, a green van and a white SUV. One female was transported to EIRMC by ambulance, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Traffic is backing up in the area of the accident. The lane closest to the curb of the road going westbound is blocked from the Cruisers gas station to S Yellowstone Hwy.

The second accident occurred at 12th Street and South Woodruff Ave at 2:13 p.m., involving a silver sedan and gold sedan.

Traffic is stalled in the northbound lanes on Woodruff from around 16th Street 12th Street. Westbound traffic at Westergaard and 12th Street is also closed. Two females were transported to EIRMC by ambulance. While the extent of their injuries are not clear, they are not believed to be life threatening.

Police advise avoiding all northbound travel on Woodruff in the area for the next one to two hours.