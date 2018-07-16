Aerial mosquito spraying begins Tuesday in Bingham County

Share This

The following is a news release from Bingham County.

BLACKFOOT — In response to recent increases in both floodwater and vector mosquitoes in certain areas of Bingham County, the Bingham County Abatement District will be spraying approximately 15,451 acres by airplane on Tuesday evening, July 17, weather permitting, beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. If necessary, the alternate dates are Thursday, July 19th or Friday, July 20th.

Areas to be treated include the Firth area, McTucker Ponds, the Springfield area and portions of the Snake River bottoms southwest of Blackfoot.

Treatments will be made with a twin-engine, fixed-wing aircraft fitted with ultra low volume spray equipment. The material being used to control the adult mosquitoes, Dibrom, will be applied at a rate of 0.5 fluid ounces per acre. The product to be applied is an EPA-registered pesticide approved for public health applications.

Although no special action is required by residents within the treatment areas, any residents with concerns can take the added precautions of remaining indoors during the spray event, with their windows closed and their air conditioners turned off.

Residents with questions can call VDCI’s Blackfoot office at (208) 684-5112.

Residents are urged to take the following precautions to protect themselves from West Nile Virus:

• DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using a repellent with an effective ingredient such as Deet, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Make sure to follow label directions.

• DRAIN all sources of standing water that may support mosquito-breeding habitats.

• DOOR and window screens should fit tight and be in good repair. This will prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

• DO VACCINATE your horses. Horses are highly susceptible to West Nile virus- approximately half of all horses that get WNv are euthanized.

• DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors, since this is when mosquitoes are most active.

• DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors and mosquitoes are present.