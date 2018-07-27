All the road construction projects in Idaho Falls this summer

IDAHO FALLS — Road crews are out in force this summer to repair or improve roads in Idaho Falls.

Commute times are being impacted and city of Idaho Falls officials are asking drivers to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout all work zones.

Here is a summary of current road construction projects.

Ammon roundabout at Hitt Road (25 East) and Lincoln Road

Knife River says the intersection will be closed from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 while the new roundabout is completed. All traffic is being diverted around the intersection, but travelers are asked to find alternate routes. The finalization of the project is expected sometime in mid-fall.

This project is being completed by Bonneville County. They can be contacted at (208)-529-1350.

South Boulevard

Roundabout construction at South Boulevard has resumed, and the contractor will be removing nearby road infrastructure to prepare for it. City officials say access to the YMCA and other businesses will not be cut off during construction. Expected completion of the project is September.

Work on South Boulevard between Birch and ninth street is in the works with pedestrian safety being the goal. Extension of curbs will be completed to minimize crosswalk distance in the road. Rectangular rapid flash beacon light installation will also provide an active warning to motorists of crossing pedestrians. The project began on July 17 and is expected to be completed in September.

Crews will also be working on storm drains along South Boulevard between Second and Fourth streets, between 13th and 14th streets, and at Hartert Drive. At each of these locations, drivers can expect lane restrictions. Construction at 13th Street includes reconfiguring the intersection of Maple Street, 13th Street and South Boulevard.

Seal-coating and restriping

South Boulevard, Northgate Mile, U.S. Highway 20, and North Yellowstone Avenue to Sunnyside Road will be seal-coated providing a layer of protection against the elements. The roads will be restriped after the seal-coat. This will occur throughout the summer.

East 25th Street

Work on the curb and gutter, sidewalk, and street milling with a final overlay is scheduled to be done by Oct. 1. Traffic will be diverted to one side of the center island between Bengal and St. Clair avenues. Parking restrictions are from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. on both sides of the street.

New water line on Northgate Mile

Installation of a new waterline on Northgate Mile between North Holmes Avenue and Lomax Street began in early July. Expected completion is in about three weeks. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while the project is being completed.

Water line replacement on East Anderson

Replacement of the water line will lead to lane closures. However, at least one lane will be open in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Construction is expected to be completed in early August.

17th Street project from Holmes to Woodruff

Milling and paving are to be conducted during night hours to avoid high traffic. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on weekdays between 9 a.m and 4 p.m and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.; and all day on Sundays. Pedestrian detours will be in place to ensure safety. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-September.

Intersection of Elm Street and South Boulevard

Construction has resumed with an unknown estimated completion time. Questions are directed to Knife River at (208) 941-8278.

Pedestrian pathway

The final stages of a pedestrian pathway located Elva to Holmes and North Tourist Park are in the works. Questions are directed to TMC Contractors Inc. at (208) 523-6600.