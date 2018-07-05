Drunken man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart, police say

Share This

AMMON — A man who police say was heavily intoxicated was jailed Wednesday after exposing his genitals at the Ammon Walmart along 25th East.

Police reports show at around 10:30 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a man walking around the store with the zipper of his pants down and his genitals hanging out of his pants. The man was later identified as Joseph M. Burns, 26, of Swan Valley, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Witnesses followed the man to his vehicle in the parking lot where deputies located him without a shirt and with his genitals still hanging out of his pants, Lovell said.

Lovell said the man’s motive is unclear, but Burns was heavily intoxicated. After a series of field sobriety tests deputies arrested Burns and booked him into the Bonneville County Jail on misdemeanor indecent exposure and driving under the influence charges.

A breath test performed at the jail showed Burns had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Burns will be arrianged Thursday.