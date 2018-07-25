Amber Alert issued for missing Idaho girl who may be in danger
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
CALDWELL — Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a Caldwell child who may be in danger.
Police are looking for 11-year-old Aila Nyelle Vesterby who was last seen at 2320 Carnegie Street in Caldwell.
Aila is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes believed to be 5’2, weighing 70 lbs.
Authorities say she may be in the company of Kelly James Vesterby, a 48-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes believed to be 5’8, weighting 210 lbs.
They may be traveling in a blue/green 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, with license plate: Idaho 3292V
On Tuesday night, Kelly Vesterby left Caldwell with Aila possibly to Mountain Home or Minnesota, according to Idaho State Police. Aila’s mother has full custody. Kelly took clothing items for himself and Aila, and left in the Hyundai. Kelly is considered armed and family members are concerned Aila is in danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Caldwell Police Department at (208) 454-7531 or 911 immediately.
VICTIM: Aila Nyelle Vesterby
Age: 11
Sex: female
Race: white
Hair: blonde
Eyes: blue
Height: 5’2
Weight: 70 lbs
SUSPECT: Kelly James Vesterby
Age: 48
Sex: male
Race: white
Hair: brown
Eyes: hazel
Height: 5’8
Weight: 210 lbs
VEHICLE:
Color: blue/green
Year: 2002
Make: Hyundai
Model: Santa Fe
Style: SUV
License#: 3292V
State: Idaho
Description: veterans license plates
Direction of Travel: unknown destination, may be traveling to a reservation in Minnesota or Mountain Home, Idaho.
