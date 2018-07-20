Annual Guns vs. Hoses charity softball game tonight in Idaho Falls

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will take the field against the Idaho Falls Fire Department in the annual Guns vs. Hoses Charity Softball Game on Friday.

The event, in its eighth year, is a fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Foundation in eastern Idaho. Last year, it raised more than $12,000, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.

“It’s going to be a fun game,” he said. “There is a little trash talking, but it’s a friendly game and ultimately the goal is to help kids and raise a pile of cash all for Make-a-Wish in eastern Idaho.”

The game will be held at Melaleuca Field. The gates open at 6 p.m., and the game starts at 7 p.m. The suggested donation at the gate is $5 per person or $20 per family.

In addition to the game, there will be raffles and a few other activities for spectators.