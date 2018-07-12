Big fifth inning leads to Helena win against Chukars

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS — The Helena Brewers scored 6 runs in the top of the fifth inning, all with two outs to propel them to a 12-2 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field.

In the fifth inning with Helena batting, the first two batters were retired. That’s where it all unraveled on the Chukars. With two outs, six consecutive batters reached base. A single, double followed up by back-to-back triples, Chad McClanahan reaching on an error and then a two-run home run by David Fry. All six batters who reached base ended up scoring to make it a 7-1 Helena lead.

C.J. Eldred picked up his first loss of the season for the Chukars as he allowed nine runs, six earned on nine hits in six innings of work. He walked one and struck out three.

The winning pitcher for Helena, left-handed Wilfred Salaman, went six innings of work, allowing five hits, one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts. Salaman now has an earned run average (ERA) of 0.93 in 5 starts for the Brewers.

Chukars right-fielder Jose Caraballo was a bright spot in the loss, going 3 for 4 at the plate with one run batted in. Idaho Falls first baseman Reed Rohlman extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 1 for 3 with two runs scored, and Kyle Isbel went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Chukars fall to 2 games back of the Ogden Raptors for first place in the Southern Division. Game 3 of the 4 game series continues Thursday night at Melaleuca Field, with the first pitch at 7:15 p.m. LHP Kris Bubic (0-1, 6.75 ERA) goes for Idaho Falls. The Brewers will counter with left-handed pitcher Blake Lillis (2-1, 2.30 ERA).