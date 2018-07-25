Biz Buzz: New housing development going in behind Albertsons on Broadway

BIZ BRIEFS

IDAHO FALLS

New housing development in the works on Skyline and Carmel in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Many of you have asked us about a new construction project behind Albertsons on Skyline Drive and Carmel Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The city’s planning and zoning department tells EastIdahoNews.com it is a housing development.

Blake Jolley, the civil engineer for the project, says Midwest Town Homes has been in the works for a year and will soon have 72 units available for renters.

“The studies we follow show there is a shortage of rental/multi-family style units,” Jolley says. “Three or four years ago, the city was between 300 and 500 doors short of their need at the time. My boss came in and said, ‘We’ll give it a try.'”

The team’s first attempt was the town homes behind Big Lots off 17th street in 2016, which has remained occupied since it was completed. Jolley says Midwest Town Homes will be similar to these units.

“My employer loves being a part of Idaho Falls, working with city officials and taking property within the city and making it worthwhile for the community.”

The units will vary in size from one bedroom, one bathroom to two bedrooms, one bathroom and two bedrooms, two bathrooms. The project is slated for completion next summer.

Jolley and his team are also working on a housing development off Valencia Drive, which is scheduled for completion in November.

New car dealership going up across from Broadway Ford

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Another construction project is underway on Nevada Avenue across from Broadway Ford in Idaho Falls.

Mont Crnkovich, the owner of the project, says it will be a car dealership.

Idaho Falls Cars and Trucks has been in the works for four months since Crnkovich sold Broadway Ford in April.

“I owned Broadway Ford for 33 years. Our general manager worked for me for 23 years, and she came with me. My son, who will be the sales manager (at Idaho Falls Cars and Trucks), has been with me for 30 years. We just want to take care of our old customers,” Crnkovich says.

The new dealership will offer all makes and models of current use cars and trucks. It should be up and running by Oct. 1.

Broadway Ford is now owned by Lithia.

BIZ BITS

POCATELLO – There will be a new face at the controls of Pocatello Regional Airport. At Thursday’s Pocatello City Council Meeting, the Council approved Mayor Brian Blad’s appointment of Benjamin West for the post. Benjamin comes to Pocatello from Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in Dickinson, North Dakota where he was an Operations Specialist. Prior to his time in Dickinson, he was an Airport Planner for the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. Benjamin’s first day on the job will be July 30.

IDAHO FALLS – Help your children make some lasting memories this summer by taking them fishing. Idaho Falls Power’s Children’s Fishing Pond is again stocked with trout and open for the season. The fishing area and pond is located on the east side of the Snake River about a quarter mile below our Gem State Plant. The five-acre pond is open to children 14 and under, 8-and-a-half months of the year. The pond is stocked three times throughout the summer with a variety of fish.

BIZ BREAKS

IDAHO FALLS

Idaho State Police wants you on their team

IDAHO FALLS — From now until July 30, Idaho State Police is accepting applications for new recruits.

ISP has been working all month to let people know they are hiring. The agency has positions available across the state. Applicants are needed right now in Salmon and Island Park, but ISP spokesman Chris Weadick tells EastIdahoNews.com the placement of new troopers is always changing.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: SOCIAL MEDIA SCAMS

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

It would be helpful to know that anyone advertising or selling products on social media sites must go through a rigorous selection process, but unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Approximately a third of online shoppers say they use social networks to peruse new items to buy. While searching for new products on social media may find you the latest trends, it may also find you a deal with a scammer or unethical business.

BBB suggests social media users be wary of these common tactics:

Engaging ads, poor customer service . The advertisements look great, so consumers purchase without doing any research on the website or the company behind it. According to BBB Scam Tracker, consumers have reported merchandise received is not as advertised, items are slow to arrive if they arrive at all.

. The advertisements look great, so consumers purchase without doing any research on the website or the company behind it. According to BBB Scam Tracker, consumers have reported merchandise received is not as advertised, items are slow to arrive if they arrive at all. Free trial offers . Many of these misleading advertisements tout celebrity endorsements and promise a trial of the hottest new skincare or other product for the minimal investment of shipping fees. What consumers report is that once they agree to the terms and conditions of these offers, they realize they have agreed to multiple monthly shipments for products in excess of $70 to $100 each.

. Many of these misleading advertisements tout celebrity endorsements and promise a trial of the hottest new skincare or other product for the minimal investment of shipping fees. What consumers report is that once they agree to the terms and conditions of these offers, they realize they have agreed to multiple monthly shipments for products in excess of $70 to $100 each. Counterfeit merchandise. Name-brand goods are prime targets for unauthorized duplication, from sporting goods to designer apparel and handbags. If you purchase any of these products, you may run the risk of receiving a poor-quality product.

If you’ve been a victim of a social media scam, share the experience with BBB Scam Tracker so others can avoid the scheme.

