Blackfoot woman hospitalized after two vehicle crash near Pocatello

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO – On Sunday, July 22 at 12:12 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 74, three miles north of the Pocatello Creek exit.

A surveyor crew had the right lane blocked, and traffic was restricted to the left lane. Cade J. Robinson, 23, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse southbound in the left lane of Interstate 15. Janet Jimenez, 25, of Blackfoot, was driving behind him in a 2017 Honda Civic. Robinson started to slow down for traffic. Jimenez did not stop in time and rear-ended his vehicle. Jimenez’s vehicle went into the median. Robinson was able to pull over to the right shoulder. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. Airbags were deployed in Jimenez’s vehicle.

Jimenez was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.