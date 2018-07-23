BLM: Exploding target causes fifth fire in east Idaho this summer

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS — BLM fire investigators have determined that shooters illegally using exploding targets caused the July 22 Badger Point Fire. BLM law enforcement has issued misdemeanors to the responsible parties and intends to pursue recovery of suppression costs.

“Exploding targets have caused five fires in eastern Idaho this month,” said Jeremy Casterson, Upper Snake Field Manager. “Three of the fires burned near Menan Butte. Firefighters have been able to suppress them quickly, but may not be so fortunate in the future. These fires affect ranchers, hunters and other public land users. ”

The Badger Point Fire, North Butte Fire and Cinder Butte Fire burned a combined 1,005 acres in the Menan Butte area. In July, the illegal use of exploding targets has caused 1,194 acres to burn in eastern Idaho.

If you are planning to shoot on public lands please take these precautions:

· Check weather conditions. Hot + Dry + Wind = Quick Spreading Wildfires

· Choose a shooting area that is clear of dry grass/vegetation and rocks.

· Always bring water, a fire extinguisher and a shovel.

· Discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition is prohibited on BLM lands from May 10 to Oct. 20.

· Burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive material, including exploding targets, is prohibited on BLM lands from May 10 to Oct. 20.

Using exploding targets on BLM lands is against the law and is a misdemeanor. Violators could be held liable for costs associated with fire suppression, rehabilitation and property damage.