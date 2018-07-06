BLM law enforcement officers seize hundreds of illegal fireworks

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls District BLM law enforcement officers seized hundreds of illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.

“The majority of these fireworks were confiscated along Red Road near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes,” Upper Snake Field Manager Jeremy Casterson said. “This is disappointing not only because all fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands, but because that area is highly susceptible to wildfire.”

Every summer, improper use of fireworks are responsible for multiple wildland and structure fires. Last year two homes in Pocatello were significantly damaged in a matter of minutes as a result of illegal firework use. In 2016, the Rapid Creek and Henry’s Creek fires burned nearly 53,000 acres due to illegal fireworks.

The 2018 Fire Prevention Order, prohibits specific fire-related activities on public land from May 10 to October 20. The Fire Prevention Order makes it illegal to possess or use fireworks on BLM lands in Idaho.

Any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order could be subject to a fine and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation cost.

To read the BLM Idaho 2018 Fire Prevention Order, or for the most recent information concerning wildfires, fire restrictions, and fire prevention and education, can be found on the interagency Idaho Fire Info webpage, http://www.idahofireinfo.com/.