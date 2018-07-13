Body of swimmer found in river

UPDATE

The body of a man who disappeared while swimming at the St. Anthony Sandbar was recovered around 11:20 p.m., according to the St. Anthony Police Department.

Search and Resuce divers located the man in 30 feet of water, approximately 50 yards down river of the area he was reported missing.

The identity of the man will be released after family members have been contacted.

ORIGINAL STORY

ST. ANTHONY — Crews are searching for a 22-year-old man who disappeared after diving into the Henrys Fork of the Snake River at the St. Anthony Sandbar.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the swimmer did not surface after going into the water and someone called 911. Boats are in the river looking for the man and a helicopter is assisting in rescue efforts.

Community members with flashlights are on the scene looking for any sign of the swimmer, who vanished around 9:05 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will post updates as we learn them.