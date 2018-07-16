UPDATE: Both lanes of traffic reopened after downed power line in Pocatello

UPDATE 8:11 p.m.

POCATELLO – Idaho State Police report the northbound and southbound lanes have been reopened to traffic, but the southbound I-15 Clark Street on ramp is still blocked.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCATELLO — Interstate 15 is blocked between exit 67 (US 30) and exit 69 (Clark Street) in both directions due to downed power lines.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it appears lightning struck the pole and a semi truck hit the line on the freeway.

Northbound traffic is being diverted South 5th Ave., exit 67. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Pocatello Creek Rd., exit 71.

Commuters should plan on alternative routes and avoid the area if possible. It could take several hours before this section of the freeway is reopened again.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.