Box truck high centers after attempting to cross median on I-15

News Intern
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

  Published at 
Updated at

Courtesy Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS — A box truck attempting to cross the median along I-15 in Idaho Falls high centered and blocked one lane of traffic around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Idaho State Police say the driver turned onto the northbound lanes of the interstate. When he realized he was going the wrong direction, officials report he decided to turn around in the median.

The truck became stuck but crews were able to safely remove it and nobody was injured.

ISP says this is not the first time they have seen drivers do this and the person behind the wheel was cited for misdemeanor restricted access to cross a median.

