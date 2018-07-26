Chukars game canceled

Story updated with different time for doubleheader.

IDAHO FALLS — Tonight’s Chukars game has been canceled, the team announced on its Facebook page.

The Idaho Falls baseball team was scheduled to play the Orem Owlz. EastIdahoNews.com was a sponsor of tonight’s game.

Friday’s game will be the regularly scheduled nine-inning game at 7:15 p.m. between the Owlz and the Chukars at Melaleuca Field, according to a statement released by the team.

The canceled game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 31 in Orem. The Chukars will act as the home team in the first game of the doubleheader.

If you bought a ticket for tonight’s game, you can exchange it for a good-anytime ticket, the team said.