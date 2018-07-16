Chukars lose heartbreaker 3-1

IDAHO FALLS — The Missoula Osprey scored 2 runs in the top of the 9th inning and held the Idaho Falls Chukars scoreless in the bottom of the 9th to grab a 3-1 win on a warm Sunday afternoon at Melaleuca Field.

Great pitching ruled the day for the first 8 innings of play. Chukars starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley pitched 5 outstanding innings, allowing only 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and struck out 5. Heasley had 38 strikes in 52 pitches in the game, lowering his ERA to 3.32 on the year.

Missoula starter Deyni Olivero was equally outstanding. He only allowed 1 run in 6 innings of work, striking out 9 Chukars batters. The only run he gave up was on a Reed Rohlman single to left in the bottom of the first inning, scoring Chukars LF Tyler James to make it a 1-0 game.

It stayed 1-0 until Missoula catcher Zac Almond hit the first pitch of the inning over the center field wall off of Chukars RHP Domingo Pena for his 6th home run of the year.

Missoula scored 2 runs in the 9th inning, as the first 4 batters reached base in the frame. 2 singles followed up by a Zach Shannon RBI double to score Eddie Hernandez and Missoula took a 2-1 lead. Missoula later added a sacrifice fly by Alex King to lead 3-1.

The Chukars put up a late rally in the 9th inning, as with 1 out and no one on, Reed Rohlman singled. Jose Caraballo reached on a fielding error by SS Cesar Garcia. With 2 outs, Kyle Kasser singled to load the bases for Brady Cox. Cox grounded out on a fielders choice to the shortstop, who got the out at 2nd base on a close play to end the game.

It was another good game for Reed Rohlman, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Tyler James went 1 for 3 with a run scored, 1 walk and stole his league leading 21st base of the season.

It’s the 3rd loss in a row for the Chukars, who fall to 16-14 on the season. Missoula has won their 2nd in a row in Idaho Falls and also goes to 16-14 on the year. The 3rd game of this series is Monday night at Melaleuca Field. Great pitching match-up. LHP JC Cloney (5-0, 2.35 ERA) goes for Idaho Falls. He will be opposed by Missoula RHP Edgar Martinez (3-1, 2.00 ERA).