Chukars score 18 in Friday night win

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS – A 10 run 6th inning propelled the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 18-5 win against the Helena Brewers to win two out of three games in the weekday series at Kindrick Legion Field.

It was the final time the Chukars played a regular season game in Helena and the offense was clicking from the start. Two walks and two doubles in the first inning helped to score three runs.

Another three runs scored in the top of the second inning as Offerman Collado homered for the first time since he was with the DSL Royals in the 2014 season off of Helena starting pitcher Victor Castaneda. Collado finished the night three for four with three runs scored and 5 RBI’s. Collado also walked twice.

It was a great night for Chase Vallot, who went four for six with a solo home run in the fifth inning. Vallot also had four RBI’s on the night. Vallot has homered to left-center field in back to back games.

The sixth inning was the money inning tonight. With the Chukars leading seven to three, the Chukars first eight batters in the inning all reached base and eventually scored. Fifteen batters came to the plate in the inning. Hunter Strong and Julio Gonzalez each scored twice in the inning. There were four walks, three of them with the bases loaded as well as two hit batters, two errors by Helena fielders and five base hits. That made it a 17-3 game.

Chukars RHP Connor Mayes pitched well and earned his fourth win of the season. Mayes went five innings, allowing four hits, three runs, three walks and five strikeouts. In three of Mayes four wins, the Chukars offense has scored at least 17 runs in his starts.

Chukars offensively hit seven doubles and two home runs. The nine extra base hits ties a season high, which was set on July 6th in a 22-4 win over the Orem Owlz. Every Chukars position player had at least one hit in the game. Seven of the nine ended up with two or more hits. Hunter Strong made his Chukars debut and the left fielder went three for five with three runs scored in the win, as the Chukars raise their record to 19-15 on the year.

The Chukars finished the season with a 4-3 record over the Helena Brewers in the season series.