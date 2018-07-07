Chukars score 22 runs in a rout

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS – It was an offensive explosion for the Idaho Falls Chukars as they scored 22 runs on 25 hits to blowout the Orem Owlz 22-4 at Melaleuca Field Friday night.

Three different Chukars finished the night with 4 hits. First baseman Reed Rohlman went four for five, with three runs, five RBI’s, two doubles and hit a 429 foot home run to right field in the 6th inning. Rohlman is now hitting .485 at Melaleuca Field this season.

Nate Eaton finished a home run away from the cycle. Eaton went 4 for 7, with 2 doubles, a triple, 4 RBI’s and 3 runs scored. Eaton is now hitting for a .411 average on the season.

The Chukars finished the game 17 for 32 with runners in scoring position. Along with the clutch hitting, the Chukars were speed demons, as Idaho Falls stole 6 bases in the game. All of those stolen bases occurred in the first 2 innings of the game. Tyler James led the charge with 3 swipes. Andres Martin added 2 stolen bases.

On the Mound, Chukars RHP Connor Mayes allowed 2 runs on 5.2 innings and struck out four Owlz to pick up his 3rd win of the season.

Chukars won two out of three games at Melaleuca Field. Now it’s on to Orem for two more games in this five game, two city series. The first of two games at the “Home of the Owlz” takes place at 7:05 Saturday night. Chukars RHP Jonathan Bowlan (0-0, 2.45 ERA) will go for Idaho Falls. He will be opposed by Owlz RHP Christopher Molina (2-0, 6.39 ERA).