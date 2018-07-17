Chukars win homestand finale with 9-0 win

IDAHO FALLS — The offense for the Idaho Falls Chukars broke through in a big way on Monday night as the Chukars collected 9 runs on 18 hits and held the Missoula Osprey offense to only 4 hits in the victory at Melaleuca Field.

It was a banner night for Chukars CF Kyle Isbel, who went 4 for 5 at the plate with 2 home runs, a double and a single. Isbel also scored 3 runs as well as 4 RBI’s and is now hitting .381 on the year.

Reed Rohlman went 4 for 5 at the plate with 1 run scored. Rohlman is now hitting .350 this year and is 20 for 38 with 16 RBI’s in his last 10 game.

The turning point in the game was when SS Offerman Collado hit a 3 run double down the left field line in the bottom of the 6th inning to turn a 3-0 game into a 6-0 Chukars lead. Isbel later hit a 2 run home run in the 6 run Chukars 6th inning to put the game away.

As great at the offense was, don’t overlook the performance of JC Cloney, who goes to 6-0 on the year. Cloney pitched 6 shutout innings, allowing only 4 hits and 1 walk, striking out 2. Cloney’s ERA improves to 1.96 on the year. Robert Garcia pitched 2 innings of no hit baseball, striking out 2, and Jordan Floyd pitched a perfect 9th inning.

Idaho Falls finished up the 7 game homestand with a 3-4 record. The Chukars are now 17-14 on the year and are 4 games back of Ogden for first place with 7 games left in the first half.

Tuesday is an off day in the Pioneer League. The Chukars begin a 7 game road trip in the state of Montana, beginning with 3 games in Helena on July 18-20th. Wednesday night it’s RHP CJ Eldred (3-1, 4.80 ERA) going for the Chukars.