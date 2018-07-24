Cloney Wins, Goes to 7-0 as Chukars beat Missoula

JC Cloney gets the win to go 7-0 on the year and Robert Garcia picks up his 3rd save of the season as the Idaho Falls Chukars beat the Missoula Osprey 8-3 at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

Cloney worked 6 2/3rd innings, allowing 9 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk and struck out 3 to stay undefeated on the year. Robert Garcia was great in relief, allowing only 1 hit in 2 1/3rd to get the save.

The Chukars got off to an early lead in the top of the first inning as Offerman Collado hit an RBI single to score Tyler James, who stole 2 bases in the game to add to his season lead of 23 on the year. That made it a 1-0 game.

Idaho Falls added 3 runs in the 2nd inning as Jose Caraballo hit a 2 run home run off Missoula hurler Wilfry Cruz. Caraballo finished the game 3 for 4 with 3 RBI’s. Caraballo added a double, to give him 12 on the season, tying him with teammate Reed Rohlman for the league lead. Rohlman hit a clutch 2 RBI single to left field in the 5th inning to make it a 6-2 Chukars lead.

Chase Vallot, fresh off being named Pioneer League player of the week for his efforts from July 16-22nd, went 1 for 4 with a double and a walk. Vallot is now hitting .302 in a Chukars uniform.

Chukars have now won 4 of their last 5 games and are 4-2 on the current 7 game road trip in the state of Montana. The final game of the road trip is Tuesday night in Missoula. The Chukars will go with RHP CJ Eldred (3-2, 6.49 ERA) against Missoula LHP Bryan Valdez (0-0, 27.00 ERA). 7:15 pm first pitch.