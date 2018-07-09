Community invited to give input on American Falls intersection

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

AMERICAN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department will host a public workshop to present a range of potential improvements for the intersection of Pocatello Avenue (I-86B) and Idaho Highway 39 on July 17 from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the American Falls Public Library.

The workshop will include two identical sessions from 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the American Falls Public Library (308 Roosevelt Street in American Falls). Community members can attend at the time most convenient for them. Presentations will begin promptly at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by discussions at tables.

ITD is evaluating a variety of alternatives to improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection, which serves a busy trucking route and the community of American Falls.

Community members suggested several improvements during an initial workshop in March, and those suggestions are the basis for future improvements.

“Participation at the March workshop was outstanding and we received many helpful comments,” said ITD Engineering Manager Dan Harelson. “We are encouraging community members to stay involved throughout the process.”

Potential designs will be evaluated based on public input, safety, delay times, right-of-way needs, cost, and other factors. Construction at the intersection is expected to begin in 2021.

For more information, visit itd.idaho.gov/d5 and select “Design Projects.”