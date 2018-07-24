Country singer Clint Black to perform in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — Country legend Clint Black will perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre next month.

Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and has 57 charted singles, including 22 number-one hits. The country singer and songwriter burst onto the scene in 1989 with his triple-platinum debut album, “Killin’ Time.” The album produced four number-one hits and was recognized as the 1989 Album of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

Black has been honored by the Country Music Association, the Grammys and the American Music Awards. He was also awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Black’s most recent album, “On Purpose,” was released in 2015. It is his first full-length album of new songs to be released since 2005.

Tickets for the Aug. 25 concert are $40 for the floor, $30 for the seats and $20 for the lawn area. Tickets are available at myidahotix.com. Use the promo code “SUMMER” for $5 off each ticket.