Crash on I-15 causing delays near Fort Hall

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash in the northbound lane of I-15 at milepost 81.

The right lane of travel is currently blocked and drivers say traffic is backed up in the area.

Idaho State Police, Fort Hall Police and fire and EMS crews are on the scene. It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

