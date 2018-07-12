Crew responding to oddly shaped Highway 33 fire

Share This

HOWE — Firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management and Idaho National Laboratory are battling an oddly shaped fire near Idaho Highway 33.

The aptly named Highway 33 Fire started Thursday morning and is 9 miles long, but it’s narrow. It only encompasses about three acres of land in total, according to BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee.

The blaze is located between milepost 2 and milepost 11 on Idaho 33.

Multiple engines, a bulldozer and an aircraft are working to put out the flames.

Full containment is expected by 9 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Courtesy BLM