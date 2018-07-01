Crews battling fire in Ammon foothills

Share This

AMMON — Crews are currently on the scene of a field fire in the foothills off of East Sunnyside Road in Ammon.

Approximately five acres have burned, according to spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The Ammon Fire Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Ucon Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is on scene. Crews have called for the Bureau of Land Management to assist.

Hammon says at this point, there is no threat to structures or people.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.