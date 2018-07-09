Crews contain fire in Jefferson County

Share This

The following is a news release from Central Fire District.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Central Fire District is on scene of a fire at 100 North 4000 East.

While a gentleman was taking proper safety precautions burning weeds, his water source failed. The fire got out of control, and burned an estimated 6 acres.

No structures are threatened, The fire is contained. Crews will continue to stay on scene for clean up.

Crews from all four stations, Rigby, Ririe, Lewisville, and Menan responded to the fire.