Crews preparing for busy day after lightning starts multiple wildfires

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Lightning tracked over southeast Idaho Monday afternoon and evening, igniting multiple wildfires. Fire crews responded quickly to the new starts making great progress overnight.

Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is preparing for another busy day due to hot, dry and windy weather conditions with lightning today. Please take precautions while enjoying your public lands.

Remember possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, steel core ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands. Help prevent one less wildfire.

Indian Creek Fire

· Located 3 miles southwest of Inkom

· 60 acres (Caribou-Targhee National Forest)

· Lightning

· Fire resources – 5 engines, 1 helicopter and 1 dozer

· Estimated containment – 50%,

· Crews will continue securing fire line and mopping up today

Gardner Fire

· Located 10 miles south of Malad in the Samaria Mountains

· 10 acres (BLM)

· Lightning

· Fire resources – 1 helicopter, 1 engine and a 10-person crew

· Estimated containment- 7/10/18 at 6 p.m.

New Canyon

· Located approximately 5 miles southeast of Malad Summitt near Malad, ID

· .1 acres (Caribou-Targhee National Forest)

· Lightning

· Fire resources – 1 engine

· No estimated containment