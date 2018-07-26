UPDATE: Grassy Ridge Fire grows to 350 acres

ST. ANTHONY — Local and federal fire crews are battling a fire about 15 miles northwest of St. Anthony north of Red Road.

The Grassy Ridge Fire has burned about 350 acres, according to Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee.

Griffee says a sizable column of smoke was spotted by crews mopping up the Devils Hole Fire nearly 30 miles away on Thursday.

Responding to the scene is an air attack unit, eight engines and two bulldozers.

A thunderstorm recently passed over the area so firefighters assume the cause to be lightning.

Follow EastIdahoNews.com for updates.