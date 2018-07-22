Donations raised for mass stabbing victims stolen during charity event

GARDEN CITY – Police are investigating after money was stolen from a charity event in Garden City.

The event, hosted by Boise Crossfit, was hoping to raise money for the victims of the mass stabbing at the Wylie street apartments earlier this month.

Organizers say the money was stolen sometime during the event, and have filed a police report.

The fundraiser workout was themed “Princess” in honor of Ruya Kadir, the three-year-old girl who died from her injuries after the stabbing broke out at her birthday party.

Boise Crossfit posted a plea on Facebook to whoever stole the money to please give it back. They say the gym will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the person who has the money can return it, no questions asked.

