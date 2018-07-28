Driver killed after dump truck rolls in Island Park

ISLAND PARK — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Ririe man on westbound U.S. Highway 20 in Island Park.

Idaho State Police dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred at about 5:11 p.m. Friday.

Police reports show Robert D. Kessler, 44, was traveling eastbound on US 20 in a 2017 Kenworth dump truck hauling gravel when his vehicle left the paved portion of the highway and went off the right shoulder and then rolled, coming to rest on its side, according to an ISP news release.

Kessler, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Roads were blocked by emergency vehicles for about an hour.