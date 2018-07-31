Eastern Idaho State Fair announces new country act

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State fair kicks off with a bang this year as country music legends Restless Heart are set to open the show with Montgomery Gentry on Friday, August 31.

“We are extremely excited to offer two legendary acts to open the Fair this year,” says Brandon Bird, Fair Manager. “This will be a show filled with hits spanning the past 25 years of country music, and we couldn’t be more delighted”.

John Dittrich, Greg Jennings, Paul Gregg, Dave Innis, and Larry Stewart – the men who make up Restless Heart have enjoyed one of the most successful careers in Country Music history, placing over 25 singles on the charts, with six consecutive #1 hits, four of their albums have been certified Gold by the RIAA, and they have won a wide range of awards from many organizations – including the Academy of Country Music’s Top Vocal Group trophy.

One thing that stands out is the tours they have done in support of the men and women of the Armed Forces. They traveled all over the world on tours with the Air Force. Those audiences have sung along with their record-shattering string of hits, such as “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Fast Movin’ Train” and “When She Cries.”

Stewart says it’s humbling to know Restless Heart has made an impact. “I’m proud of the fact that we get to hear stories from young artists and musicians that we might have made an impression or inspiring them to come to town – having number one records, and hearing the stories of what they meant to people. To know that you have been a part of something that made a difference, the power of music, the power of a song. To be a part of something that made a mark. However big or small of a mark Restless Heart made, it’s still a mark. To be able to appreciate and feel blessed that we got lucky enough to get together. I feel like it was something that was meant to be.”