Evacuations, road closures in effect near Sun Valley due to wildfire

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

BELLEVUE – An evacuation order is in place for a 27,000 acre wildfire near Bellevue.

The Blaine County Sheriff has ordered the immediate evacuation of the Little Wood Recreation Area campground and all residences on Little Wood Reservoir Road and Flat Top Road north of the reservoir.

Fish Creek Road is under a pre-evacuation notice. This fire is active and running. Residents should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. Gather critical documents, medications, children, and pets and be ready to go.

Muldoon Road is closed from EE-DA-HO Ranch to Hunt Road. The public is asked to stay out of these areas to allow for fire fighter and public safety. Both Little Wood River Reservoir and High Five Recreation sites recreation are evacuated and closed to the public.

Fire behavior remained extreme today with the fire growing to the northeast. Crews worked to improve roads and containment lines along the west side of the fire to create an anchor point. Firefighters continued to battle challenging conditions throughout the day with difficult terrain, gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity. So far, over 142,000 gallons of water and retardant have been dropped on the fire.

Multiple agencies, including the Bellevue, Wood River, Hailey and Carey Rural Fire Departments, along with Sawtooth National Forest are working to contain this fire. There are currently nine engines on-site, two bulldozers, and two water tenders.

The fire was caused by an exploding target.

The Great Basin National Incident Management Team One in-briefed with Twin Falls fire management this evening, the team will assume control of the fire beginning at 6 a.m., July 31.