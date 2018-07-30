FEMA authorizes federal grant funds to help fight Grassy Ridge Fire

The following is a news release from The Federal Emergency Management Agency.

IDAHO FALLS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Grassy Ridge Fire burning in Clark County, Idaho.

The fire started on July 26, and has burned federal, state and private land. There were nine other large fires burning uncontrolled within the State.

The Grassy Ridge Fire was threatening homes, local infrastructure and facilities in and around the community of Dubois. Mandatory evacuations were issued and the American Red Cross set up a shelter.

FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare determined that the fire threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. He approved the state of Idaho’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) at 2:25 a.m. PDT on Sunday, July 29.

This is the first FMAG approved in Idaho and the seventh approved by O’Hare for the 2018 fire season.