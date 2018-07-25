Fire breaks out at Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 600 block of North Freeman Avenue Wednesday night.

Crews were called around 7:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the eaves of the house, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The fire was confined to the kitchen and firefighters were able to get it under control before it spread to other parts of the home.

Two fire engines, an ambulance and the battalion chief responded to the scene. Idaho Falls Power turned off utilities to the home and an investigation is underway as to what caused the fire.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.