Fire burns 146 acres in Malad, 50 percent contained

Share This

MALAD – The Two Mile fire one mile southeast of Malad is now 50-percent contained.

The fire has burned 146 acres inside Caribou-Targhee National Forest since it started Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Arroyo Grande Hotshots and a 20-person hand crew are securing the fire perimeter this evening and will continue to do so tomorrow. Expect to see occasional torching of juniper and smoke in the area as the inversion layer settles in for the night.

No home or structures are immediately threatened, but multiple roads in the area have been closed. Road guards are in place at Trail Hollow road, Frontage road and Two Mile road near the fire area.

Crews believe the fire is human caused. An investigation is underway to determine how it started.

RELATED | Fire in Malad increases to 100 acres