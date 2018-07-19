Fire burns through roof of Pocatello home

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

POCATELLO — A fire caused significant damage to a home Thursday morning.

The Pocatello Fire Department received a call around 4:30 a.m. Thursday that two homes were burning on Beth Street with occupants trapped inside one of the houses. The call prompted all engines in the city to respond.

“On arrival, we found only one house on fire,” Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates told EastIdahoNews.com. “There was a single occupant. There were embers falling on a second house but it was not on fire.”

Gates said the single occupant was not trapped at any time. He said the occupant was evaluated for smoke inhalation but denied transport to the hospital.

Gates explained the fire appeared to have started in the area of the kitchen but the exact cause has not been determined. He said the fire was significant and managed to burn through the roof, but only part of the house was significantly damaged.

“It will be significant, but it won’t be a total loss,” Gates said regarding the damage cost.